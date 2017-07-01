WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 6pm

Burglars Leave Big Hole In Best Buy Wall After Theft

July 1, 2017 5:25 PM
Filed Under: Best Buy, Burglary, Miami

SOUTHWEST MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Burglars used a smash and dash approach to take off with several electronics from a Best Buy in southwest Miami.

It happened Saturday near the 7700 block of Bird Road.

According to a security guard, the crooks busted through the building’s side wall, leaving a large hole in the concrete.

The guard said she noticed a suspicious truck parked behind the business and when she arrived, she saw three men placing televisions into the vehicle.

When they saw her, they took off in what’s believed to be a stolen U-Haul truck.

