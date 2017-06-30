Partial Travel Ban Met With Protest

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – A scaled-back version of President Donald Trump’s travel ban went into effect Thursday night spurring pockets of protest in New York and Los Angeles.

The Supreme Court partially restored a portion of the president’s executive order, saying lower courts that had totally blocked the policy went too far in limiting Trump’s authority.

Under the new travel restrictions, travelers from six predominantly Muslim countries will only be allowed to enter the U.S. if they can prove “bona fide” family ties, like a parent, spouse, child or sibling.

Grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins do not qualify.

Fiances were a no, but late last night got moved to the ‘ok to enter’ column.

Also allowed to enter, students studying in the states, U.S. hired workers, and invited speakers.

Volunteer lawyers have now set up shop at airports in major cities to help travelers who may need legal help.

“There are so many layers here. They’re not clear in what the definition of a bonafide relationship means,” said attorney Kerry Doyle.

In reponse to some of the concerns, the Department of Homeland Security released a statement saying U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers are trained and prepared to professionally process travelers in accordance with the law.

Just as happened with the initial travel ban earlier this year, this one is already facing opposition in the courts.

Thursday night Hawaii filed an emergency motion asking a federal judge to clarify the scope of the policy.

Maryam Khan said the ban has made many of her friends and family in the Middle East feel unwelcomed.

“Airports are a sign of being welcomed,” said Khan. “To have something like the travel ban can be very disruptive to that feeling.”

The current block of people from those six countries will last for 90 days and on all refugees for 120 days. The Supreme Court plans to hear arguments on the travel ban in October.