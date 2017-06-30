OFFSEASON ON THE RADAR 30: Recruiting Is Not Easy The For Parents

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

In the 40 plus years we have been fortunate to cover high school football, the one question has always remained is how to sell yourself – and how parents can play a role.

While high school coaches will always have good intentions when helping their student/athletes get noticed, the truth is they cannot help every single football prospect by themselves. It would be impossible.

Today, we have more of the “outside influences” trying to make an impact on these young athletes – by pointing them in one direction or another. That has always proven to be both good and bad. If someone is helping athletes for the wrong reasons, and by that, we mean, with money only in mind, they will be horrible for the youngster and their families.

What we have always preached is that family has to take care of family. If your mother, father or brothers and sisters are not able to assist in the recruiting process, parents or guardians need to choose someone they trust and will be looking out for the athlete’s best interest – and not their own.

While we understand that many families are not a complete unit – and working around the clock is the only way to make ends meet, with plenty of mouths to feed – remember that a sacrifice that you as a parent makes today, will pay off in the end – financially – and in so many either ways. We have watched it happen over and over again.

There are so many former athletes and parents in our communities that have gone through the process – as players – and now as parents. Reach out to some of them for advice. They have no agendas, in most cases, and are just as mired in the recruiting process as you are.

We have often thought about conducting seminars for parents with elementary, middle and high school students to steer them through these choppy waters. We have had hundreds and hundreds of calls, letters, texts, posts and e-mails talking about the input we can provide – because of our nearly half century of experience – dealing with all sides. We have explored it and are working on something that will impact future generations of recruits.

As we are now fully into summer, many of our quality football prospects are starting to get recognized at camps, combines and team 7-on-7 events. Each week, we take a look at some talented athletes who are jumping into the spotlight. Here are 6 more to check out:

2019 – Roger Brown, DB, 5-10, 160, Deerfield Beach. Comes in this year from nearby Blanche Ely, and has been impressive ever since. A real talented young man who is now enjoying a quality offseason and starting to get some looks. Many are anxious to watch what he does in his upcoming junior season – which happens to be a year where many are predicting some great things for the Bucks.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6604475/roger-brown

2019 – Shawn Hampton, Jr., Slot/RB, Miami High. Another tremendous youngster who is starting to turn heads – as the Stingarees are putting the pieces together for a solid run in 2017 under head coach Sedrick Irvin. Like so many, he is starting to mature and has enjoyed a very productive offseason as the football team will look for depth on both sides of the ball. Exciting player.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6172363/shawn-hampton-jr

2018 – Lincoln McKenzie, CB, 5-11, 175, Coral Springs Taravella. Here is a prospect who has been overlooked the past few years. Coming over from Deerfield, this is a football talent that head coach Charles Hafley will certainly need as he builds the Trojans. He is very athletic and has the chance to turn some heads this year. McKenzie’s father was a standout linebacker at Hallandale back in the day.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7940084/lincoln-mckenzie

2018 – Kacey Obsaint, OLB, 6-0, 186, Hialeah. As Pierre Senatus arrives to take over the T-Breds in 2017, he comes in to find athletes such as this young man. Quality player who will work and put in the time. With a solid offseason, he has certainly has the chance to get plenty of college attention. He plays the game with loads of passion and will not back way from competition. Will stick you and has improving ball skills.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5230703/kacey-obsaint

2019 – Alejandro Vega, NG/OG, 6-0, 285, Homestead South Dade. Here is a young man that is the future in the trenches for the Bucs. A strong and physical line prospect that has learned quite a bit – and continues to pick up more. A hard worker who takes the game serious, and fully understands how important it is for him to bring his “A” game every week. This program is certainly a contender.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/8618915/alejandro-vega

2019 – Demonte Wright, CB, 6-0, 170, Coconut Creek. Having watched this tremendous football player several times during the past few months, there ohs no doubt that he is indeed one of the fast-rising defensive backs in South Florida. A very quick and athletic football player who has also enjoyed a very productive offseason for the Cougars. Keep your eye on his progress.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8674905/demonte-wright

Catch the South Florida High Sports Radio Show each Monday night (9-10) on WQAM (560AM). For the past 10 years, the players and coaches who are making the headlines, join the program. You will learn a lot!