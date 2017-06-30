Morning Joe Hosts Fire Back At Trump, Say He’s “Not Well”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The popular hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe show have fired back at President Donald Trump for the inflammatory comments he made about them on Twitter.

Postponing a scheduled vacation, anchors Joe Scarbrough and Mika Brzezinski appeared on their own show this morning to talk about the tweets which have been called sexist and misogynistic.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

The tweet-storm followed a segment that was critical of President Trump on Morning Joe.

“He’s so easily played by a cable news host,” said Brzezinski during the show Friday. “Now what does this say to our allies, what is that saying to our enemies.”

The two hosts also penned an op-ed in the Washington Post this morning, calling Trump “not well” and suggesting world leaders are questioning whether he’s fit to be president.

On Thursday, the White House said tried to justify the tweets, saying Mr. Trump was just defending himself.

“I think the President is pushing back against people who attack him day after day after day,” said spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders during an afternoon briefing with the press.

Despite that response, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have come out forcefully against the tweet.

“What he does is, he demeans women. But more than that, he has demeaned himself,” said Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Connecticut.

“The President has a problem with anyone who criticizes him or doesn’t agree with him,” said Sen. Susan Collins/R-Maine.

Other lawmakers have called for nothing short of a total apology.

Two national polls released this week showed an overwhelming majority of Americans have negative sentiments about the President’s tweets – including that he stop tweeting altogether.