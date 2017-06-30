Iconic Ocean Drive Drag Queen Bar Closing

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – It’s a South Beach favorite- the ever popular Sunday morning Drag Show Brunch at The Palace Bar at the corner of Ocean Drive and 12th Street.

It’s the official LGBTQ corner.

“Missy Meyaike Paige” is one of six queens who perform daily shows on the bar’s sidewalk. Owner Thomas Donall took it over more than 10 years ago.

“The energy is like wow! You can’t imagine, the energy with the girls that come out and they are around the whole space here. People that are passing by are double taking and loving the whole show,” said Donall.

On July 4th, ladies like “Tiffany Fantasia” and “Noelle Leon” will strut their ‘Glamazon’ stuff there for the last time. The Palace Bar has been sold and the building will be renovated, but Thomas says they will re-open.

“I promise there’s going to be something good, good for the people for next 20 years,” he said.

Tourists and locals of all ages and genres have come to know The Palace not only for its weekend brunches, but evening glam drag shows as well.

“Whoever walks through this sidewalk gets an amazing experience. We like to show off our talents. We dance, we sing, we wear all this makeup and hair and why not let it be seen,” said Noelle.

“It gives us a chance to showcase that we’re normal, like everyone else. We just want to have fun and do our thing,” said Tiffany.

They have many celebrity fans – like Andy Cohen and Carson Cressley

“I’ve had some of the best times there ever! I can’t remember any of them, that’s how good they were,” said Cressley.

“The performances are always spectacular. Every time I see a drag death drop it gives me goosebumps,” said Cohen.

For the performers, it is an emotional time.

“Emotional because these are my brothers, my sisters, the people I love. These are my family. We work with each other so long, I can’t help but have a bond that we are family so it’s sad, very sad,” said Noelle.

Then CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo pointed out they will be back.

“Yes,” said Noelle. “You can’t keep a good girl down! Amen!”

There are no exact plans as to when and where the new location will be opening, but Thomas Donall says he is hoping to have that sealed up soon and is promising for the shows and location to be bigger and better than ever.