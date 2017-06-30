Florida Cities Named Top Spots To Celebrate July 4th

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — July 4th – it’s all about fireworks, family, fun and celebrating our independence but the big question is where to celebrate.

Well, Wallet Hub made a list of the best places to celebrate Independence Day – and good news for Floridians, two cities from the Sunshine State made the list.

While Atlanta, San Francisco and Buffalo took the top spots, Orlando came in at #9 and Miami at #15.

The website put together the list by comparing the 100 largest U.S. cities based on a number of factors – how well they balance holiday cost and fun, average beer and wine prices, fireworks prices, weather forecasts and more.

Good to know since a record number of 44.2 million people will travel 50 miles or more for the festivities.

But what about what the day will cost? They looked into that too.

Americans are expected to spend about $7.15 billion on food for 4th festivities alone and more than $1.6 billion on beer and wine.

And we haven’t forgotten the fireworks. More than $800 million will be spent to light up the sky.

So where can you celebrate America’s 242nd birthday in south Florida? Click here to see a list of some of some of the top events.