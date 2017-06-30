Family Stunned Over Teen’s Apparent Suicide At Gun Range

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – Two grandmothers are united in grief after learning their 14-year-old grandson died after, deputies say, he shot himself at a gun range.

Deputies said Vincent “Vinnie” Colonna shot himself Thursday afternoon during a practice session. According to the family, Vincent had gone to the range with his father.

“He was shooting his weapon as he normally did and then he looked up and he was on the floor,” said his grandmother Ana Rosen.

The 14-year-old was airlifted to Broward Health but did not survive.

“I lost a daughter not long ago and now my grandson that meant the world to me,” said Rosen.

The range is new. Customers are required to sign a waiver that says persons under 18 must be accompanied by their parent on and off the range and at all times while on the range.

Grandmother Henrietta Colonna says she had begged her grandson not to go to the range Thursday.

“He said, ‘Grandmom, one more time.’ I said, ‘All right,” said Colonna.

“He’s always careful,” said Rosen.

According to BSO deputies investigating the incident, after reviewing evidence including surveillance and talking to witnesses, they have concluded this was a self-inflicted gun shot wound.