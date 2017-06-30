Death Penalty Sought In Infants Murder

June 30, 2017 6:29 AM
Filed Under: Aggravated Child Abuse, Baby Death, Infant Death

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Prosecutors in Broward will seek the death penalty against a man accused of killing an infant he was babysitting.

That decision was announced in a recent court filing in the case of Juan Santos.

Santos is charged with murdering 6-month-old Makenzie Nevarez inside a Pompano Beach apartment last October.

According to his arrest report, Santos initially told investigators that Makenzie was vomiting and then stopped breathing. Later, he reportedly admitted that he accidentally hit her head on a bed post. Investigators say he did not give that information to first responders right away.

Santos is charged with aggravated child abuse and murder while committing a felony act.

