1 Dead, 6 Hurt At NYC Hospital; Gunman Apparently Kills Self

NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) – A doctor who used to work at a Bronx hospital returned with a rifle hidden under his white lab coat and opened fire, authorities said.

New York City’s mayor says one doctor is dead and several others are fighting for their lives.

Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke at a news conference Friday, hours after a doctor started shooting at the Bronx Lebanon Hospital.

Police say five of the injured were seriously wounded, and one had a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill says the shooter then apparently tried to set himself on fire before turning the gun on himself.

A law enforcement official identified the shooter as Dr. Henry Bello, who used to work at the hospital.

The gunfire broke out at 2:50 p.m. inside the hospital drawing police cars and firetrucks to the scene and sending officers onto the roof with their guns drawn as people inside the building were told to hide.

Officers went floor by floor looking for the gunman and reported just before 4 p.m. that the shooter was dead inside the building.

It was not immediately clear why Bello was no longer working at the hospital. The officials were not authorized to discuss the still-unfolding investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Emergency crews had been kept from going inside the hospital while the shooter was at large.

Garry Trimble said his wife, hospital employee Denise Brown, called him from inside the hospital shortly after 3 p.m.

“She woke me up and told me there was a situation, somebody’s out there shooting people,” Trimble said as he waited for his wife to come out. “I could hear in her voice she was shaking and about to cry.”

Gonzalo Carazo described the scary scene to WCBS-TV. “I saw one of the doctors and he had a gunshot wound to his hand,” Carazo said.

“All I heard was a doctor saying, “Help, help!” Carazo locked himself in a room for about 15 minutes until police came and led him out of the hospital.

The 120-year-old hospital has nearly 1,000 beds and one of the busiest emergency rooms in New York City. It is about a mile and a half north of Yankee Stadium.

In 2011, two people were shot at Bronx Lebanon in what police said was a gang-related attack.

