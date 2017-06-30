Couple Accused Of Leaving Tied Up Dog To Die

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SARASOTA (CBSMiami/AP) — Charges have been filed against a Sarasota couple who reportedly tied their dog up a to utility trailer and left it to die.
Diana Harrelson, 62, and Joseph Shepherd, 55, were both were charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty charges. Harrelson faces an additional felony count of aggravated animal cruelty.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says a Good Samaritan found the 14-year-old terrier mix, named Sputnik, tied up earlier this month. The dog suffered from severe dental decay and maggots. Officials say it had to be euthanized.
Deputies say Harrelson told them she knew of the dog’s condition but didn’t have enough money to put it to sleep.
