Cost For Concealed Weapons Permit Cut

CLEARWATER (CBSMiami/AP) — The cost of a concealed weapons permit in the state is being reduced.
Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam — whose agency is in charge of concealed carry permits — announced the change Thursday.
Starting July 1st, the state will charge $55 for a permit and $55 to renew one.
This is the third time Putnam has reduced the fees on concealed weapons permits.
Within the last year, the department received nearly 450,000 concealed weapon applications. The permits are good for seven years.
According to the department’s website, as of May 31, there were 1.7 million concealed weapons permits in Florida.
