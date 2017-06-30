CBS4 Is South Florida’s New Home For The Florida Lottery

June 30, 2017 7:00 AM
Filed Under: CBS4, fla lottery, Florida Lottery, Powerball

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Starting Saturday July 1, Florida Lottery players will be able to get all of the winning numbers on CBS4.

The winning numbers for every PICK 2, PICK 3, PICK 4 and PICK 5, plus MEGA MILLIONS, POWERBALL, FANTASY 5, LUCKY MONEY, CASH 4 LIFE and THE FLORIDA LOTTO can be seen on CBS4, South Florida’s new home for the Florida Lottery.

Here’s the broadcast schedule for winning numbers:

  • FLORIDA LOTTO: Wednesdays and Saturdays during the 11pm newscast.
  • POWERBALL: Wednesdays and Saturdays during the 11pm newscast.
  • LUCKY MONEY: Tuesdays and Fridays during the 11pm newscast.
  • FANTASY 5: Every night during the 11pm newscast.
  • MEGA MILLIONS: Tuesdays and Fridays during the 11pm newscast.
  • CASH 4 LIFE: Mondays and Thursdays during the 11pm newscast
  • PICK 2 / PICK 3 / PICK 4 / PICK 5 Midday: Monday through Friday between 3pm-3:30pm
  • PICK 2 / PICK 3 / PICK 4 / PICK 5 Evening: Monday through Sunday between 8pm-9pm

When it comes to the Florida Lottery, students across South Florida are the true winners. The Florida Lottery has contributed more than $31 billion to education and has helped send more than 750,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $52.4 billion in prizes and made more than 1,900 people millionaires.

So tune in to CBS4, the new official home of the Florida Lottery with bigger games, brighter futures and more winning moments.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Is South Florida's New Home For The Florida Lottery
Are You The Ultimate Football Fan?
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch