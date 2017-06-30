CBS4 Is South Florida’s New Home For The Florida Lottery

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Starting Saturday July 1, Florida Lottery players will be able to get all of the winning numbers on CBS4.
The winning numbers for every PICK 2, PICK 3, PICK 4 and PICK 5, plus MEGA MILLIONS, POWERBALL, FANTASY 5, LUCKY MONEY, CASH 4 LIFE and THE FLORIDA LOTTO can be seen on CBS4, South Florida’s new home for the Florida Lottery.
Here’s the broadcast schedule for winning numbers:
- FLORIDA LOTTO: Wednesdays and Saturdays during the 11pm newscast.
- POWERBALL: Wednesdays and Saturdays during the 11pm newscast.
- LUCKY MONEY: Tuesdays and Fridays during the 11pm newscast.
- FANTASY 5: Every night during the 11pm newscast.
- MEGA MILLIONS: Tuesdays and Fridays during the 11pm newscast.
- CASH 4 LIFE: Mondays and Thursdays during the 11pm newscast
- PICK 2 / PICK 3 / PICK 4 / PICK 5 Midday: Monday through Friday between 3pm-3:30pm
- PICK 2 / PICK 3 / PICK 4 / PICK 5 Evening: Monday through Sunday between 8pm-9pm
When it comes to the Florida Lottery, students across South Florida are the true winners. The Florida Lottery has contributed more than $31 billion to education and has helped send more than 750,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.
Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $52.4 billion in prizes and made more than 1,900 people millionaires.
So tune in to CBS4, the new official home of the Florida Lottery with bigger games, brighter futures and more winning moments.