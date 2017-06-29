WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Report: Venus Williams At Fault In Fatal Car Crash

June 29, 2017 5:22 PM By Vanessa Borge
PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – Tennis star Venus Williams was reportedly at fault for a car accident that sent a 78-year-old man to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to the accident report, at 1 p.m. on June 9th, Williams was driving through an intersection in Palm Beach Gardens when she struck the car of Jerome Barson. His wife, Linda, was driving.

Jerome Barson suffered head trauma from the accident, and was placed in the ICU. He died two weeks after the car crash.

His wife was also taken to a hospital with broken bones and other injuries, but survived.

In the report, Williams, 37, was driving north and tried to make it through the intersection.

She told police traffic caused her to slow down, and she did not see the Barsons, who had a green light and were traveling west.

Police said Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam winner, was at fault because she violated the other driver’s right of way.

According to police, there is no indication Williams was intoxicated or distracted by her phone.

Linda Barson is being represented by Michael Steinger from the well-known firm Steinger, Iscoe and Greene.

