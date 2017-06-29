Portion Of Trump’s Revised Travel Ban Goes Into Effect

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A portion of President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban is now in effect.

As of Thursday, all travelers from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen will face a tougher time entering the U.S.

Earlier this week the Supreme Court partially restored the President’s executive order, arguing that the lower courts that blocked the policy went too far in limiting Mr. Trump’s authority.

The order was widely criticized as a ban on Muslims but the Trump administration said was in the interest of national security.

“We’ll able to move forward, not focusing on people from one religion or one culture//and do a better job of determining who the person is that wants to come and why they want to come here,” said Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly.

The high court did not enforce the administration’s full ban, instead, saying Visa applicants and refugees would be exempt if they can prove they have a bonafide relationship with an American person or entity.

Some worry though that wording is too vague.

“The problem arises when you call for extreme vetting but not outline the steps your taking,” said Muslim advocate Asad Sheikh.

The Supreme Court will not hear arguments on the full travel ban until at least October. The current block on people from the six listed countries will last for 90 days and on all refugees for 120 days.

Also on Thursday, the House is expected to vote on two bills cracking down on illegal immigration.

“Kate’s Law” strengthens penalties on undocumented immigrants who have a criminal record and have illegally entered the country. The “No Sanctuary For Criminals Act,” takes federal funding away from so-called “sanctuary cities”.

The American Civil Liberties Union released a statement denouncing the bills, saying they’re riddled with constitutional violations.