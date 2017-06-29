Teens Injured In SW Dade Shootings Overnight

June 29, 2017 12:10 PM
Alberto Carvalho, Crime, Miami-Dade, Shooting, Teens Shot

MIAMI (CBSMiami) –Authorities are investigating two separate shootings involving teens in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday evening.

Miami-Dade Police says a 14-year-old and 16-year-old were both shot in the leg just a few hours apart.

Officers say the 16-year-old was shot near 21511 SW 114th Street around 10 p.m. Two hours later, the 14-year-old was shot while at Eureka Park near 18320 SW 119th Avenue.

A relative took the 14-year-old to the hospital.

Luckily, both teens are alive.

Investigators are looking into what led up to the shooting.

Thursday morning, Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho took to social media calling the shooting ‘cowardly.’

