Teens Injured In SW Dade Shootings Overnight

MIAMI (CBSMiami) –Authorities are investigating two separate shootings involving teens in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday evening.
Miami-Dade Police says a 14-year-old and 16-year-old were both shot in the leg just a few hours apart.
Officers say the 16-year-old was shot near 21511 SW 114th Street around 10 p.m. Two hours later, the 14-year-old was shot while at Eureka Park near 18320 SW 119th Avenue.
A relative took the 14-year-old to the hospital.
Luckily, both teens are alive.
Investigators are looking into what led up to the shooting.
Thursday morning, Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho took to social media calling the shooting ‘cowardly.’