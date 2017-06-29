Investigation Underway After Teen Shot, Killed At Gun Range

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DEERFIELD (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a teen was shot and killed at a Deerfield Beach shooting range.

Investigators with the Broward Sheriff’s Office are calling this an apparent suicide.

Video from a worker nearby the gun range captures the moments just after the 14-year-old was shot inside the Gun World gun range on Powerline Road in Deerfield Beach Thursday afternoon.

A host of Broward sheriff’s deputies and detectives, as well as Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel, descended on the range.

Both of his grandmothers arrived on the scene a short time ago and told us about the teen, who was here at the gun range with his father.

“He was doing his thing. He was shooting his weapon as he normally did and he looked up and he was on the ground, on the floor,” said Tara Casey, who works nearby.

First responders rushed the teen to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died.

Casey said she saw the rescue chopper land on Powerline Road, closing the road for a time around 1:30 p.m.

CBS4’s Carey Codd called the gun range, but they did not want to comment.

The boy’s family said teen often shot at that range and was very safe. They said he loved to play chess.