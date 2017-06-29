Police: Serial Burglar Caught, Partner In Crime On The Loose

June 29, 2017 2:58 PM
Filed Under: Burglary, Hialeah

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) — Authorities believe they have nabbed one half of a crime duo responsible for a series of burglaries in South Florida.

capture2 Police: Serial Burglar Caught, Partner In Crime On The Loose

(Source: Hialeah Police Dept.)

Dwayne Noble, 38, is facing charges for burglary and grand theft. He was arrested on June 28th for crimes occurring in February and May.

Officers noted at the time of his arrest, he was in possession of two credit cards, believed to be stolen, as well.

Investigators said Noble and an accomplice were previously seen on surveillance video breaking into a Hialeah business and rummaging through the office, before taking off with property and cash.

Police are still looking for Shirley Sneed, 46.

“The couple is also wanted and/or suspected of crimes in Doral, Miami Gardens, and unincorporated Miami Dade County jurisdictions,” said Hialeah Police.

Anyone with information on Sneed’s whereabouts is urged to contact police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Are You The Ultimate Football Fan?
Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch