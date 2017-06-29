Police: Serial Burglar Caught, Partner In Crime On The Loose

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HIALEAH (CBSMiami) — Authorities believe they have nabbed one half of a crime duo responsible for a series of burglaries in South Florida.
Dwayne Noble, 38, is facing charges for burglary and grand theft. He was arrested on June 28th for crimes occurring in February and May.
Officers noted at the time of his arrest, he was in possession of two credit cards, believed to be stolen, as well.
Investigators said Noble and an accomplice were previously seen on surveillance video breaking into a Hialeah business and rummaging through the office, before taking off with property and cash.
Police are still looking for Shirley Sneed, 46.
“The couple is also wanted and/or suspected of crimes in Doral, Miami Gardens, and unincorporated Miami Dade County jurisdictions,” said Hialeah Police.
Anyone with information on Sneed’s whereabouts is urged to contact police.