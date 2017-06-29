Pres. Trump Levels “Mean” Tweets At Morning Show Hosts

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Apparently smarting from the criticism leveled at him by MSNBC Morning Joe hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, Thursday morning President Donald Trump fired back with a pair of ‘mean’ tweets.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Most people on social media found the tweets shocking and distasteful coming from the President of the United States.

MSNBC issued its own response.

“It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham weighed in on Twitter.

Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 29, 2017

As did Senator Susand Collins.

This has to stop – we all have a job – 3 branches of gov’t and media. We don’t have to get along, but we must show respect and civility. — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) June 29, 2017

Florida Rep. Carlos Curbelo was also upset the the tone of the President’s tweets.

Personal attacks & character assassination yield a culture of social & political violence in which people can become radicalized & dangerous — Carlos Curbelo (@carloslcurbelo) June 29, 2017

Republican Senator Ben Sasse put it bluntly.

Please just stop. This isn’t normal and it’s beneath the dignity of your office. — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 29, 2017

One of those who stood by the President’s comment was his wife, First Lady Melania Trump through her communications manager Stephanie Grisham.

“As the First Lady has stated publicly in the past, when her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder.”

Trump has had a long and tumultuous relationship with Brzezinski and Scarborough. During the early phases of the 2016 election, they gave then-candidate Trump generous coverage. That relationship went south when the Trump thought they were being too critical of him.