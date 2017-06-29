Pres. Trump Levels “Mean” Tweets At Morning Show Hosts

June 29, 2017 12:06 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Politics, Twitter

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Apparently smarting from the criticism leveled at him by MSNBC Morning Joe hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, Thursday morning President Donald Trump fired back with a pair of ‘mean’ tweets.

Most people on social media found the tweets shocking and distasteful coming from the President of the United States.

MSNBC issued its own response.

“It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham weighed in on Twitter.

As did Senator Susand Collins.

Florida Rep. Carlos Curbelo was also upset the the tone of the President’s tweets.

Republican Senator Ben Sasse put it bluntly.

One of those who stood by the President’s comment was his wife, First Lady Melania Trump through her communications manager Stephanie Grisham.

“As the First Lady has stated publicly in the past, when her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder.”

Trump has had a long and tumultuous relationship with Brzezinski and Scarborough. During the early phases of the 2016 election, they gave then-candidate Trump generous coverage. That relationship went south when the Trump thought they were being too critical of him.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Conniew (@Sylvieqt39) says:
    June 29, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    I seriously can’t believe the BS that Trump tweets about every day. I would expect our president to be above all of that. He’s shredding the dignity of the office.

    Trump supporters think he will kick out immigrants and re-establish the patriarchy. They think he will get rid of Obamacare, which, ironically, will hurt most of his supporters. Under Obamacare, my previously unaffordable premium is now down to $85/month. My auto insurance is down to $25/month (from Insurance Panda). My homeowners is $25/month too. Under Trump, expect inflation and massive price increases across the board.

    This ship is sinking faster than Trump’s approval rating. Trump’s coverup is getting tinier than his hands too. All these blind Trump supporters wanna do is complain about the media. Please, I’ve seen kids that whine less.

    How long are we gonna put up with this childish bullying?

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Are You The Ultimate Football Fan?
Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch