Man Accused Of Selling Fake Disney Tickets

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — A deal on Disney tickets ended with the arrest of an Orlando man on fraud charges.
Branden Bullerin, 19, reportedly posted on Craigslist that he had tickets to Walt Disney World at a discounted price.
In June, he was contacted by a woman from Tampa who said she wanted 13 tickets for her family, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. She met with him and bought the tickets for $1,000.
When the woman and her family arrived at the park they were told the tickets were expired.
The woman then contacted the authorities.
Bullerin was arrested and charged with grand theft and possession of a fraudulent admission ticket. He remains in jail on a $10,500 bond.
