PLAYER: Larry Smith

POSITION: LB

SCHOOL: Miami Norland

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-0

WEIGHT: 210

SCOUTING: After putting him out last year and watching his progress in the spring and throughout the offseason, this is certainly another big time difference maker who is always around the ball – as he showed last season – and already in the spring as well as other events the Vikings attended. Quick, smart and knows how to read plays from start to finish. Remember, Smith is only going to be a junior, so next year at this time, we are having a much different conversation about a bigger, stronger and more experienced player. Keep your eye on him and we will all watch his progress and maturity together. This young man loves to play the game!

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6733696/larry-lj-smith