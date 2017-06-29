LIVE| Daily Briefing with Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Berrios On Canes QB Battle: “Don’t Care Who Starts, I Want The Best Person For The Job”

June 29, 2017 1:55 PM
Miami Hurricanes wide receiver, Braxton Berrios joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss his excitement level going into his senior year. Listen as he talks about taking on a leadership role and how he thinks the Canes can win the coastal division this season.

On Miami’s QB competition- “To be honest, I don’t care who starts. I want the best person for the job to start. I’m not biased and I don’t care. As far as getting used to them, that’s the tough part. My whole time here we knew who the [starting quarterback] was.”

On freshman WR Ahmmon Richards- “I could have told you he was going to be special coming right out of high school just seeing him workout.”

On the Canes being a contender to win the ACC Coastal division- “If not, I don’t know what one looks like if this team doesn’t [look like a contender]. Our front seven, I would put them up there with the best, if not the best in the country. As far as our offense goes, our o-line is experienced and we have great skill position players. I’m truly tired of hype, I want to go out there and do it.”

