Apple Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of iPhone Release

NEW YORK (CBSNews) – Ten years ago today, a digital device rocked the universe.
Apple unveiled the highly anticipated iPhone and it didn’t take long before it became the first thing many people grab before they leave home.
“I feel naked without it, I gotta have my phone,” said Carolyn Holm “I’m addicted to it, sometimes I have to ask my nephew for help.”
On June 29th, 2007, almost six months afer Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiled it, people across the country camped out for day to be the first to own an iPhone.
“I couldn’t believe I paid that much for it,” recalled CNET Senior Editor Scott Stein.
Stein said he forked over $499 for the groundbreaking device which touted touch technology.
“It’s hard to remember that at first, the iPhone didn’t really have a fast internet connection, it was behind the other phones with an edge so it wasn’t meant to play videos and it couldn’t record videos,” said Stein.
Two years after Apple launched the iPhone, the camera was upgraded for video, changing the way we record our events in our lives and memories. In the last decade, Apple has sold more than 1.2 billion iPhones.