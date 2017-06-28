Republicans Pause To Regroup In Fight To Pass Health Care Bill

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSMiami) – Republicans are trying to see if they can find a compromise that will win enough support to pass their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

The vote on the Republican health care bill may be delayed, but the work continues.

“The idea is give every effort to work out these last few differences here this week,” said Mississippi GOP Sen. Roger Wicker. “Get a final decision this week. Get it scored by CBO next week come back and vote on it.”

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell made the decision after more Republican senators came out against the plan as it’s currently written.

“I think we’ve got a really good chance of getting there, it will just take us a little bit longer,” said McConnell.

GOP leaders and even the president are working on the holdouts, trying to see if they can change the bill enough to bring together the moderates and conservatives.

“This will be great if we get it done and if we don’t it’s going to be something that we’re not going to like and that’s okay and I understand that very well,” Trump said Tuesday.

Maine senator Susan Collins is worried about the cap on federal spending for Medicaid while Kentucky senator Rand Paul wants a complete repeal of taxes and regulations put in place under Obamacare.

“I think they’ve done a lot to placate moderates, they’ve done a lot to placate those that want to keep parts of Obamacare,” said Paul.

“It’s difficult for me to see how any tinkering is going to satisfy my fundamental and deep concerns about the impact of the bill,” Collins said.

Leader McConnell warned Republicans that if they can’t find a compromise, they’ll be forced to work with democrats.

McConnell says if Republicans have to work with Democrats on the health care bill, they’re unlikely to get concessions that will make anyone in his caucus happy.