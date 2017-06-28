2 Shot, 1 Dead After Big Brawl In NW Miami-Dade

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday evening.
According to investigators, it all started with some sort of big brawl at 22nd Avenue and 66th Street.
Someone in the fight took out a gun and started shooting at people.
One of the three people struck died.
Authorities have one person in custody at this time.
If you have any information that can help police, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
