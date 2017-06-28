2 Shot, 1 Dead After Big Brawl In NW Miami-Dade

June 28, 2017 8:50 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Miami-Dade Police, Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday evening.

According to investigators, it all started with some sort of big brawl at 22nd Avenue and 66th Street.

Someone in the fight took out a gun and started shooting at people.

One of the three people struck died.

Authorities have one person in custody at this time.

If you have any information that can help police, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Are You The Ultimate Football Fan?
Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch