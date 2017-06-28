It’s Showtime! Watch The Trailer For The Greatest Showman Here

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
(CBSMiami) — 20th Century Fox has released the first trailer for THE GREATEST SHOWMAN.
Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, THE GREATEST SHOWMAN is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business & tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.
It stars Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya, and features original songs by the Academy Award® Winning lyricists of La La Land, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul.
It opens Christmas Day, December 25, 2017.
The film is not yet rated.