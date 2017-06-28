Historic Achievement: No ‘F’ Graded Schools In Miami-Dade County

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is celebrating an historic achievement in performance grades released Wednesday by the Florida Department of Education.

There weren’t any schools in Miami-Dade County that received an ‘F’ performance grade for the very first time.

In 2016, there were 7 schools with a failing grade, 16 schools in 2015 and 26 schools in 1999.

The Florida Department of Education calculates school grades annually based on up to 11 components, including student achievement and learning gains on statewide, standardized assessments and high school graduation rate. School grades provide parents and the general public an easily understandable way to measure the performance of a school and understand how well each school is serving its students.

In addition to school grades, the department also calculates district grades annually based on the same criteria. Statewide, eight school districts improved their district grade from a “B” in 2015-16 to an “A” in 2016-17, and 10 school districts improved their district grade from a “C” in 2015-16 to a “B” in 2016-17. Forty-eight of Florida’s 67 school districts are now graded “A” or “B,” up from 38 in 2015-16. Additionally, 50 of Florida’s school districts have no “F” graded schools in 2016-17.

Governor Rick Scott released this statement.

“When I was growing up, I had access to a great public education which helped me achieve my goals and build a great career. Every student in Florida deserves the same opportunity. Floridians should be proud of the continuous improvement of our K-12 schools. I am thankful for the dedicated teachers, students and parents who work every day to advance education in our schools.”

Statewide highlights:

The percentage of schools earning an “A” or “B” increased to 57 percent (1,834 schools), up from 46 percent (1,531 schools) in 2015-16.

Elementary schools saw the largest percentage point increase in “A” schools, with 30 percent (542 schools) of elementary schools earning an “A” in 2016-17, up from 21 percent (386 schools) in 2015-16.

A total of 1,589 schools maintained an “A” grade (660 schools) or increased their grade (929 schools) in 2016-17.

The number of “F” schools decreased by more than half (61 percent), dropping from 111 schools in 2015-16 to 43 schools in 2016-17.

Low-Performing Schools

79 percent of schools that earned an “F” in 2015-16 improved by at least one letter grade in 2016-17.

71 percent of schools that earned a “D” or “F” in 2015-16 improved by at least one letter grade in 2016-17.

71 percent of the low-performing schools for which turnaround plans were presented before the State Board of Education in July 2016 improved to a C or greater.

Click here for more information about school grades.