Department Of Homeland Security Implementing New Airport Security Measures

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Department of Homeland Security is making changes to the way many people travel.
The DHS is implementing new enhanced security measures for all commercial flights coming in to the United States.
The new measures will apply to domestic and foreign air carriers that cover over 280 point of departure airports in 105 countries.
That will account for around 2,000 flights per day and over 325,000 passengers.
While the DHS did not give specifics, they said with the new measures passengers could expect enhanced screening and security measures.
They will include additional K9 teams and a new screening technology.
There is also no timeline as to when the new measures will be put in place.
The DHS said they are “giving the airlines sufficient time to implement these measures in an orderly fashion…with minimal impact for passengers” and that they “will take place in the near future”.
Airlines that fail to comply with the new security measures could be subject to penalties, fines, pulling FAA certificates and restricting the airlines from traveling in U.S. airspace.