Death Penalty Dispute Goes To State Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) – A Florida prosecutor who was stripped of murder cases by Governor Rick Scott because she wouldn’t seek the death penalty will get to make her case Wednesday before the state’s Supreme Court.
State Attorney Aramis Ayala will ask the court to block Scott from assigning her Orlando-area murder cases to a neighboring prosecutor.
The riff between Scott and Ayala began in March when she said she wouldn’t seek the death penalty against Markeith Loyd, who is charged with the fatal shooting of an Orlando police officer, or any other death case.
Scott said he reassigned the cases because Ayala wasn’t following Florida law. Ayala argues that Scott doesn’t have the right to take the cases from her because she’s independently elected.
