Construction Worker Remains Hospitalized After Deadly Lightning Strike

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A construction worker remains hospitalized after he was injured in a lightning strike that killed his co-worker.
Both men laying rebar for the new Pines City Center at 103rd Avenue and Pines Blvd. on Tuesday afternoon when the bolt hit around 1:30 p.m. There fellow workers said there was no rain and the lightning hit out of the blue.
Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue said the 34-year-old man who died went into cardiac arrest after he was hit. Co-workers performed CPR until paramedics arrived.
“One of the medics on scene reported that he noticed an entrance and exit wound which also can signify a direct hit, but it can also mean that it ricocheted off a metal object,” explained Chief Ruben Troncoso.
The second man, who was further was away from the strike, was hit in the hip.
“It looked like he might have had something on the left side struck, from the lightning,” Troncoso said.
The injured man was taken to Memorial Regional in Hollywood.
Authorities have not identified the two workers.
