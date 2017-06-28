Chess Teacher Accused Of Molesting Student Asks For Bond

June 28, 2017 12:18 PM
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Deerfield Beach chess instructor accused of molesting a young girl has asked a judge to allow him to bond out of jail.

Valeriy Gorokhov, 66, is accused of sexually abusing a seven-year-old student while tutoring her.

Gorokhov, who is being held without bond, claims nothing happened.

In court on Wednesday, the prosecutor told the judge that Gorokhov is a flight risk because he’s from Russia and still has a lot of family there.

Gorokhov’s attorney countered that he has a daughter and grandchildren in Parkland and would remain to see the case through if granted bond.

The judge is expected to make his decision by Friday.

