Chess Teacher Accused Of Molesting Student Asks For Bond

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Deerfield Beach chess instructor accused of molesting a young girl has asked a judge to allow him to bond out of jail.
Valeriy Gorokhov, 66, is accused of sexually abusing a seven-year-old student while tutoring her.
Gorokhov, who is being held without bond, claims nothing happened.
In court on Wednesday, the prosecutor told the judge that Gorokhov is a flight risk because he’s from Russia and still has a lot of family there.
Gorokhov’s attorney countered that he has a daughter and grandchildren in Parkland and would remain to see the case through if granted bond.
The judge is expected to make his decision by Friday.