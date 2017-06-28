AAA Offers “Tow To Go” Over July 4th Weekend

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This July 4th holiday weekend, the AAA Auto Club has teamed up once again with Budweiser for their ‘Tow to Go’ program which offers a confidential ride home to driver’s who have a few too many to drink.
The tow and ride are both free of charge over the holiday weekend.
You don’t even have to be a AAA member.
The Tow to Go program will provide safe rides home to intoxicated drivers June 30th – July 5th.
“If you’re going out to celebrate America’s independence, please plan ahead to make sure you and your loved ones get home safely,” said Amy Stracke, Managing Director, Traffic Safety Advocacy for AAA – The Auto Club Group and Executive Director of the ACG Traffic Safety Foundation. “It only takes one impaired driver to turn a celebration into a tragedy for so many others.”
Triple-A says since its inception in 1998, ‘Tow to Go’ has kept more than 24,000 intoxicated drivers off the roads and saved twice as many lives since it was designed to protect everyone on the roads, not just the intoxicated driver.
The number to call is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.
Important Tow To Go Guidelines:
- It’s a confidential local ride within a 10-mile radius to a safe location
- You can’t make an appointment to use the Tow to Go service, it is designed to be used as a last resort so have a designated driver before you have your first drink.
- If a person is too intoxicated to be safely transported in a tow truck, AAA may need to contact law enforcement to assist with getting the intoxicated individual a safe ride home.
- The AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home.
One Comment