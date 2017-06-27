Undocumented Immigrant Suffering From Rare Blood Disorder Fears Deportation

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An undocumented immigrant from Honduras suffering from a rare blood disorder fears she may be deported. She says that means she will not have access to the life-saving treatment she desperately needs.

“My doctor says to send me to Honduras is the same as sentencing me to death because there’s no treatment for my condition there,” said Reyna Gomez, who says she came to the U.S. illegally 12 years ago.

She says she’s tried to get her immigration status in order to no avail.

Gomez says her days in the U.S. may be numbered following a routine check-in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement Tuesday.

The 49-year-old undocumented immigrant from Honduras, who says she suffers from thrombocythemia, a rare chronic blood disorder, says she needs to stay here for treatment.

“In Honduras, they don’t have the treatment I need,” said Gomez. “They say they’re only deporting people who’ve committed crimes and I’ve committed no crime. All I’m asking for is that they give me the opportunity to stay here and keep working to pay my treatment to stay alive.”

Gomez says ICE granted her 30 days to stay in the country before her next check-in. She’s being asked to present proof of her condition and government documents from Honduras. But she’s worried given the amount of time she’s been given, she may not be able to get them by then.

“I don’t know if the consul will give them to me. I don’t know if the government of Honduras will give it me. It’s hard to get the documents. I’m going to try but if I don’t get them, I’ll get deported,” said Gomez.

Gomez says 12 years ago she fled not only the violence in Honduras but also an abusive relationship. She requested asylum in the U.S. but was denied. When she was diagnosed with her condition she requested a humanitarian visa something she says she’s been in that process now for five years.

“I’ve been fighting to stay here for 12 years, working, volunteering in the community. I have never committed a crime except to come here without documents,” said Gomez.

Gomez says she’s working with an immigration lawyer to get the documents needed for her next appearance on July 31st.