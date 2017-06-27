Teens Accused Of Blowing Money On Jewelry, Cars And Teeth

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT PIERCE (CBSMiami/AP) — A half a dozen teens are accused of going on a spending spree after burglarizing a home and stealing a pricey ride along with home owner’s life savings.
Brett Browning reported a burglary April 27 after arriving home to find his garage door open and a 2014 Porsche Cayman, valued at $50,000, missing. Inside the home, he saw that a safe containing $200,000 also was missing along with guns and jewelry.
The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s report says the teens — ages 14 to 16 – bought jewelry, cars, and even gold teeth. They were already in custody on other crimes when they were arrested Monday following a two-month investigation.
One teen told investigators they knocked on doors in the upscale neighborhood in North Hutchinson Island and entered Browning’s home when no one answered.
They face multiple charges including grand theft.
