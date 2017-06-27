WH: Syria Is Preparing For Another Chemical Weapons Attack

June 27, 2017 6:29 AM
Filed Under: Chemical Attack, Donald Trump, Politics, Syria

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The Trump administration has warned that they believe Syria’s Bashar Assad is preparing for another chemical weapons attack.

Administration officials say they have “potential evidence” that the preparations being made are similar to what took place before last April’s horrific attack on Syrian citizens. The attack led to an American missile strike on the Syrian air base from where the attack was launch.

In a statement, the White House warned that Assad and his regime will pay a heavy price if they carry out another attack on their people.

Assad has denied responsibility for the April 4 attack that killed dozens of people in the rebel-held Idlib province. Russia has sided with him.

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley posted on Twitter that if an attack happens, there will be serious ramifications.

On Tuesday, a senior Russian lawmaker called the Trump administration’s warning about a potential chemical weapons attack in Syria an “unprecedented provocation.”

Speaking in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow considers “such threats against the Syrian leadership to be unacceptable,” according to CBS News.

