Migrants Rounded Up Near Lauderdale’s Pier 66

June 27, 2017 11:48 AM
Ted Scouten

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Nearly half a dozen illegal immigrants were taken into custody when they came ashore along the 17th Street Causeway in Ft. Lauderdale near the Hyatt Regency Pier 66 Hotel.

U.S. Border Patrol said there was an “alien smuggling event” around 10 a.m. and five males of varying nationalities were arrested. One was taken to a Broward Health Medical Center because he was suffering from dehydration.

Ft. Lauderdale police are assisting Border Patrol agents in looking for any more migrants that may have slipped past them.

