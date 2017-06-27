Man Accused Of Threatening Lawmaker On Facebook

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – He may be smiling in his mug shot but a South Florida man is facing a serious charge after reportedly threatened State Rep. Jose Felix Diaz on Facebook.
Steve St. Felix, 24, allegedly made the threat on Sunday against the legislator. The post said St. Felix would kill the lawmaker if he appeared at a political meeting.
St. Felix reportedly admitted to making the threatening post after his arrest and that he is “fed up with the Republican Party.” Investigators also say St. Felix said he meant no actual harm and that he had failed to take unspecified medication at the time.
St. Felix is jailed on a charge of making written threats to kill or do bodily injury.
