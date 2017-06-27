Macy’s Is Opening Its First Outlet In Miami

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Shoppers rejoice. Macy’s is opening its first discount outlet in Miami.

According to our news partners at the Miami Herald, the new outlet store is set to open in The Fall’s mall this summer and will focus on one thing – deals.

It will be an outlet within a store and have the name Macy’s Backstage The Outlet Store.

Items up for sale in that section will include designer brands at a 20 to 80 percent discount as well as other clothes, decor, tech, and beauty products.

The store will be located on the second floor of the existing Macy’s store in the mall located at 9100 SW 136th Street.

While the style of the section will be more along the lines of TJ Maxx and Ross, the outlet will have something different – their own team of buyers. This means the section will not just be filled with marked down items from the store but be curated by the Macy’s crew.

There are also other perks at the store – mobile check-out, free WiFi and phone charging stations.

There is some bad news – the Macy’s coupons will not be valid at the outlet. However, you can use your Macy’s credit card or Plenti points.

The company’s move comes as big box retailers continue to lose ground due to growth in the online retail sector. Macy’s has closed about 100 stores within the last year – including one in West Palm Beach.