Keys Man Accused Hammer Attack

KEY LARGO (CBSMiami) – A Stock Island man is accused of putting the hammer down,,, in the back of a woman’s skull.
Monday morning, around 1 a.m., a Monroe Co. sheriff’s deputy was sent to Roy’s Trailer Park to check out reports of a disturbance.
When the deputy arrived, she found a 38-year-old woman bleeding from an injury on the back of her head. She identified her attacker as 62-year-old Ralph Quintana.
The woman said Quintana had come to her trailer and knocked on the door. When she opened it, he reportedly rushed inside, grabbed a hammer from the top of the woman’s refrigerator and hit her in the back of the head with it.
She said he then punched her several times while yelling “I’m going to kill you.”
Quintana then took off. The woman told the deputy that he could usually be found in a little shack just inside the gate of Sea Lobster on 5th Avenue.
Two sheriff’s deputies went where directed and did indeed find Quintana sleeping in the shack. Beside him, on a bench, was a hammer matching the description the woman gave. Blood was on Quintana’s shirt.
He was subsequently placed under arrest and taken to jail charged with aggravated battery.