In The Recruiting Huddle: Ruben Rodriguez – Coral Reef

June 27, 2017 11:18 AM By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Ruben Rodriguez

POSITION: OT

SCHOOL: Miami Coral Reef

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-5

WEIGHT: 280

SCOUTING: Definitely in this next wave of “big man” talent that has emerged over the past year in Miami-Dade. One of the fast rising prospects at a position where South Florida is starting to produce some very talented and passionate prospects. What makes this tremendous talent so impressive is his athleticism and understanding of the position. Will continue to get stronger – which coupled with his ability to play this game – will add up to something special. His coaches have been talking about his progress all spring – and now people are starting to take notice of his ability on the football field. Will be fun to watch over the next few years.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5434300/ruben-rodriguez

