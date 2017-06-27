Former Hurricanes Tight End Joins Up With West Virginia

June 27, 2017 10:24 AM
Filed Under: Miami Hurricanes, NCAA

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MORGANTOWN (CBSMiami/AP) — College football season is inching closer and closer.

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program says it had added two transfers on offense for the 2018 season.

Football coach Dana Holgorsen announced Monday the additions of tight end Jovani Haskins and wide receiver T.J. Simmons.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Haskins redshirted at Miami as a freshman in 2016.

The 6-2, 202-pound Simmons saw action in 12 games at Alabama last season, mostly on special teams.

Both will have to sit out the 2017 season under NCAA transfer rules and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Are You The Ultimate Football Fan?
Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch