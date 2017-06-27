Fort Lauderdale Gets Vending Machine With Good Reads

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – It’s something you may not have seen but it may offer a good read – a vending machine for books.

“Cause its cool because I’ve never really seen a vending machine with books inside of it,” said student London Thomas.

Neither have we but it is pretty cool! Fort Lauderdale is getting four book vending machines placed throughout the city with 100,000 books to be exact and all free.

“This gives kids a chance to look at titles, select the ones they want and that makes it really special for them,” said Icema Gibbs, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility of Jet Blue Airlines.

Fort Lauderdale was voted as the city to receive the vending machines by the Soar with Reading Initiatives lead by Jet Blue Airlines but the books aren’t just for kids.

This year they’re adding in adult titles – something that really enforces the importance of reading together.

Actress Victoria Justice stopped by to read to South Florida kids. Some favorite authors even got some air time.

“My favorite book is Doctor Seuss’ Cat in the Hat,” said Thomas.

Like Doctor Seuss said, “You can find magic wherever you look. Sit back and relax, all you need is a book.”

As for where you can find these vending machines, take a gander at the following locations.