Research Suggests Health Insurance Reduces Your Risk Of Dying

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — As the debate continues about repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, also known as ‘Obamacare,’ new research shows having health insurance saves lives.

Sarah and Fred Zorn have struggled for nearly a decade to find and keep health insurance. Fred has a pre-existing condition – inflammatory bowel disease.

“When I didn’t have insurance, I was so much more stressed about the fact that I didn’t have back up behind me, that it actually caused me to have worse symptoms,” said Zorn.

New research suggests having health insurance reduces the risk for death. The study published in Annals of Internal Medicine reviewed several previous studies.

“People get to see the doctor or nurse practitioner and get their health problems taken care of. If you don’t have health insurance, you’re unlikely to get treatment for your diabetes or your depression,” said study author Dr. David Himmelstein with the CUNY School of Urban Public Health at Hunter College.

Researchers said about one person will die for every 800 people without health insurance in a year.

“Insurance is assurance,” said Fred Zorn.

Fred and Sarah finally got coverage through the Affordable Care Act.

While Republicans insist their new plan will cover pre-existing conditions and lower insurance premiums, the Zorns are concerned about the future.

“I’ve never been as scared as I am right now because I know what we would lose now,” said Sarah Zorn.

They’re also worried about the cost of Fred’s medications which run tens of thousands of dollars each month.

As for the rest of the United States, about 28-million Americans are uninsured.