Miami Native To Compete On CBS Hit Series “Big Brother”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami native Josh Martinez will compete as a house guest on the CBS hit summer series “Big Brother.”
Martinez currently lives in Homestead and works in haircare sales.
Martinez describes himself as ambitious, courageous, and passionate especially about Miami.
“Miami the culture baby, the Cuban culture. Little Havana is basically Cuba. It’s the authenticity of being Latino; our culture, the food, the women, the music, the salsa, everything about Miami is Cuba and I love it because I identify with it and it’s who I am.”
Martinez says he enjoys playing sports, going to the gym, reading, hiking, traveling, meeting new people, being an adrenaline junkie, and having new experiences.
He feels the hardest part about living inside the Big Brother house is being away from his family and not hearing from them. He’s very close to his family and his siblings are his best friends.
So what kind of game is he going to play?
It may be an evil one. His favorite past Big Brother cast member is “Evel” Dick Donato from Season 8 and his strategy is simply: lie, cheat and manipulate.
Big Brother premieres with a two-night premiere on Wednesday, June 28th and Thursday, June 29th on CBS4 and streaming live on CBS All Access.