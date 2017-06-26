WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Miami Native To Compete On CBS Hit Series “Big Brother”

June 26, 2017 4:11 PM
Filed Under: Big Brother, CBS, Good News, Josh Martinez, Julie Chen, Reality TV

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami native Josh Martinez will compete as a house guest on the CBS hit summer series “Big Brother.”

Martinez currently lives in Homestead and works in haircare sales.

Martinez describes himself as ambitious, courageous, and passionate especially about Miami.

“Miami the culture baby, the Cuban culture. Little Havana is basically Cuba. It’s the authenticity of being Latino; our culture, the food, the women, the music, the salsa, everything about Miami is Cuba and I love it because I identify with it and it’s who I am.”

Martinez says he enjoys playing sports, going to the gym, reading, hiking, traveling, meeting new people, being an adrenaline junkie, and having new experiences.

He feels the hardest part about living inside the Big Brother house is being away from his family and not hearing from them. He’s very close to his family and his siblings are his best friends.

So what kind of game is he going to play?

It may be an evil one. His favorite past Big Brother cast member is “Evel” Dick Donato from Season 8 and his strategy is simply: lie, cheat and manipulate.

Big Brother premieres with a two-night premiere on Wednesday, June 28th and Thursday, June 29th on CBS4 and streaming live on CBS All Access.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Are You The Ultimate Football Fan?
Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch