Marlins’ Ichiro Becomes Oldest Player To Start A Game In Center Field

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a rough couple of months for the Miami Marlins’ resident senior citizen, Ichiro Suzuki has been showing signs of life at the plate.

After bottoming out at .148 in late May, his average has finally crossed onto the good side of the Mendoza line earlier this month after a string of six hits in 11 at bats.

Unfortunately, in the 11 at bats since then he’s gone hitless. Ichiro’s average is now sitting right at .200 following an 0-for-4 day at the plate on Sunday.

He also started in center field on Sunday, which marked another historical achievement for the future Hall of Famer.

At 43 years and 246 days old, Ichiro became the oldest player to start a game in center field since at least the year 1900, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

He passed Rickey Henderson, who started a game in center when he was 43 years and 211 days old on July 24, 2002 for the Boston Red Sox.

Ichiro and Henderson are also drawing closer on another MLB milestone.

At the moment, Ichiro is 24th on the league’s all-time hit list with 3,049.

He trails 23rd place Rod Carew by four hits, and in 22nd place with 3,055 hits is, you guessed it…Rickey Henderson.

And in case you were wondering, Henderson hit .223 during that 2002 season with Boston. Ichiro has a ways to go if he wants to have a better hitting season than Rickey did at age 43.