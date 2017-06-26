Lauren’s List: These Old Spending Rules Should Be Broken

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – No one wants to be guilty of committing a financial faux pas, but according to U.S. News and World Report, some of the money and spending rules of the past ought to be broken.

Today’s “Lauren’s List” takes a look at some outdated financial etiquette it is safe to skip in this day and age.

1. The guy pays for the first date

Experts say this age-old advice doesn’t apply in modern day relationships where some women out-earn men, people met on a dating app, or for couples of the same sex. The new rule is the person who does the inviting should pay the bill, but always bring money to cover your meal, just in case.

2. The bride’s family pays for the wedding

Families with multiple daughters like this change. Sorry to my parents who had two daughters get married three months apart! These days, people are getting married later, and often have good paying jobs. Their parents, on the other hand, are preparing for retirement. Couples are more often footing the bill for the wedding. If parents are helping out, just be open about the budget and be grateful for any help they can offer.

3. A wedding gift should cover the cost of your meal

Speaking of weddings, it was often said the price of your gift should equal the price of your meal. So a fancier affair would garner a more expensive gift. Etiquette experts say that rule is outdated. The only “rules” to follow are your budget and your relationship to the couple.

4. Parents pay for family dinner

Sorry kids. And by kids, I mean full-on adults with jobs looking for a free meal from mom or dad. That old etiquette rule that says the elders have to pay is out. With many parents on a fixed income or with pricey medical bills, adult kids can and should offer to pick up the tab.

Do you think any of these old financial etiquette rules should still stand?

