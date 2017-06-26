WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

In The Recruiting Huddle: Philman Roundtree – Miami Springs

June 26, 2017 11:37 AM By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Philman Roundtree

POSITION: DE

SCHOOL: Miami Springs

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 200

SCOUTING: Yet another of those quality juniors who figures to help this program get back on the winning track over the next two seasons. A very talented prospect who has proven in this spring – and into the offseason that he is someone who the colleges need to start keeping an eye on. Roundtree has the chance – this coming season – to truly put himself out there.

TAPE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SdT_BVmYPNY

