In The Recruiting Huddle: Philman Roundtree – Miami Springs

PLAYER: Philman Roundtree
POSITION: DE
SCHOOL: Miami Springs
CLASS: 2019
HEIGHT: 6-2
WEIGHT: 200
SCOUTING: Yet another of those quality juniors who figures to help this program get back on the winning track over the next two seasons. A very talented prospect who has proven in this spring – and into the offseason that he is someone who the colleges need to start keeping an eye on. Roundtree has the chance – this coming season – to truly put himself out there.
TAPE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SdT_BVmYPNY