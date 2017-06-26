Frost Museum Gives Glimpse Into Life In Space

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you’ve always wanted to see how the astronauts live up in space the Frost Science Museum has the answer.

“It really exposes reality of what it’s like to live in the environment up there and what it’s like to live long-term in an environment that’s hostile to humans,” said exhibition developer Lindsay Bartholomew.

Space: An Out of Gravity Experience is their newest exhibition and it’s now open to the public. Come along on a journey of space exploration with a lot of hands-on activities to keep adults and kids entertained.

“I’ve seen a lot of cool things but I just got here and there’s a lot of cool things that I like,” said visitor Sophie Hernandez.

“We were just seeing how water acts in that zero gravity so that’s really cool,” said visitor Natalie Miliantano.

It’s all about touch graphics, robotic space arm, meteoroid shields, spacesuit objects and, of course, uncovering the biggest mystery in space.

“How do the astronauts go to the toilet in space,” said Frost Science President George Perez-Gallego.

We can’t give all the details but fun fact – liquid that makes it in the toilet comes out as recycled drinking water.

