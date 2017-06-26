Family Member Backs Over Toddler

June 26, 2017 6:55 AM
Filed Under: Child Run Over, Jacksonville, Toddler Hit

JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) — A two-year-old child was critically injured after a family member accidentally ran over the toddler.

Jacksonville sheriff’s deputies were called to the Matthews Crossing Apartments just after midnight. They say the driver was leaving an apartment and momentarily lost track of the child.

Incident reports say the car backed over the child. The child was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Traffic homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

