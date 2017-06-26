Family Member Backs Over Toddler

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) — A two-year-old child was critically injured after a family member accidentally ran over the toddler.
Jacksonville sheriff’s deputies were called to the Matthews Crossing Apartments just after midnight. They say the driver was leaving an apartment and momentarily lost track of the child.
Incident reports say the car backed over the child. The child was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Traffic homicide detectives are investigating the incident.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)