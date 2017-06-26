Search On For Unruly Restaurant Customer Who Assaulted BSO Deputy

June 26, 2017 11:25 PM
DEERFIELD (CBSMiami) – The search is on for the person who assaulted a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy Monday night.

According to BSO, the deputy was on foot patrol at a plaza at 2009 NE 2nd St. when it all happened at around 8 p.m.

The manager of a BurgerFi in the shopping center asked the deputy to assist with removing an unruly customer from the business.

The customer apparently became combative and began fighting with the deputy.

The deputy pepper sprayed the assailant, who got away on foot.

BSO has set up a perimeter as they search for the suspect.

Anyone with the whereabouts of his suspect is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

