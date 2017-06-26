20 Years Ago J.K. Rowling Introduced Us To Boy Wizard Harry Potter

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Twenty years ago today, the world was introduced to boy wizard Harry Potter with the publication of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.”
Author J.K. Rowling has marked the occasion with a tweet, reading: “20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It’s been wonderful. Thank you.”
Rowling finished her debut novel in Edinburgh in 1995 before it was picked up by Bloomsbury two years later. The first print run came out on June 26, 1997.
The seven books in the series have sold an estimated 450 million copies worldwide and been translated into nearly 80 languages.
They have led to a major movie franchise, making stars of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, a best-selling West End play (“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”) and a major tourist attraction at Warner Bros Studios on the outskirts of London.