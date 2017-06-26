20 Years Ago J.K. Rowling Introduced Us To Boy Wizard Harry Potter

June 26, 2017 1:35 PM
Filed Under: Books, Entertainment, Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Twenty years ago today, the world was introduced to boy wizard Harry Potter with the publication of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.”

Author J.K. Rowling has marked the occasion with a tweet, reading: “20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It’s been wonderful. Thank you.”

Rowling finished her debut novel in Edinburgh in 1995 before it was picked up by Bloomsbury two years later. The first print run came out on June 26, 1997.

The seven books in the series have sold an estimated 450 million copies worldwide and been translated into nearly 80 languages.

They have led to a major movie franchise, making stars of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, a best-selling West End play (“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”) and a major tourist attraction at Warner Bros Studios on the outskirts of London.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Are You The Ultimate Football Fan?
Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch